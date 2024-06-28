GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Farmers want State govt. to procure chilli as it gets low price from traders

Published - June 28, 2024 07:59 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Collector B. Vishnu Chandran at the farmers grievance redress meeting at Ramanathapuram Collectorate on Friday.

Collector B. Vishnu Chandran at the farmers grievance redress meeting at Ramanathapuram Collectorate on Friday. | Photo Credit: L. Balachandar

The State government should procure chilli from growers as it was getting very low price from private traders, said farmers at the grievance redress meeting held here on Friday.

A farmer from R.S. Mangalam, Balakrishnan, thanked District Collector B. Vishnu Chandran, who presided over the meeting, and other officials, for timely desilting of waterbodies and channels during the last season that helped in conserving water from the Vaigai in R.S. Mangalam Big Tank. He requested them to expedite the desilting works ahead of the rainy season now.

Many farmers wanted the officials to disburse garlic seeds by the first week of July itself.

A group of farmers from Kamudi, Kadaladi and other pockets wanted the government to procure chilli from them as the traders underpaid them. As a result, many marginal farmers suffered loss, they said.

The farmers also sought an increase in compensation for chilli crop, which suffered damage in rains, from ₹8,200 to ₹25,000 per hectare. Another group of farmers from Sikkal, led by Packianathan, said the compensation for the chilli growers was not paid since 2021.

Michael, a farmer from Ponnaganeri, said many farmlands near Valanadu tank were being purchased by some big industrialists from West Bengal. The district administration should stop it and cancel the sale deeds in the larger interest of the farmers. If the farmlands were put to commercial use, the green cover in the district would shrink, he added.

The Collector said the Public Works Department would desilt the tanks. Steps were being taken to disburse crop loans expeditiously through cooperative societies, he said.

District Revenue Officer R. Govindarajulu, Joint Director of Agriculture Kannaiah, Joint Director of Cooperative Societies Jeenu and Central Cooperative Bank MD Varadharajan were also present.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.