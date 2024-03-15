Farmers want officials to immediately put out forest fire in Theni district; Collector assures firm action

March 15, 2024 06:41 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - THENI

Appealing to the district administration to immediately take action to put out the forest fire raging in the district, the farmers recalled the incident in Kurangani forest, which claimed over 20 lives at the farmers’ grievances redressal meeting held here on Friday.

District Collector R. V. Shajeevana presided over the meeting, in which officials from various department including agriculture, revenue, PWD, forest and rural development, TANGEDCO and others participated.

The farmers said that despite informing the officials in the forest department, they have not put out the fire. This has not only caused concern, but also led to excess heat generation in the reserve forest areas for long number of days. The officials should not react but should act immediately, they pointed out.

If required, the Collector should seek the services of helicopter and put out the fire, the farmers said and demanded an action plan from the forest officials. “A proper SOP should be there in such vast forest area and it cannot be allowed to go in vain due to lack of attention,” they added.

When farmers have been pleading to enhance the green cover and also construct check-dams in the reserve forest area, no tangible action seem to have been tabled by the officials. On the contrary, the forest officials were taking action on trivial issues such as trespass and even opened fire against the trespassers, they charged.

When the situation seemed to be going out of control, the Collector intervened and said that they would take firm action. “Whatever issues have to be taken to the government for action, it will be definitely tabled before the higher authorities. Similarly, issues which could be handled by the district level officials, it would be done without delay,” she asserted.

Rampant corruption

A group of farmers claimed that water for irrigation was released only to those who bribed the authorities at the ground level. Many tanks in the 18-canal were not getting water at all, they claimed and wanted the Collector to direct the authorities to have transparency in discharge of water.

The farmers also pointed out that despite remitting fees for land survey, the officials from the Department of Survey were not taking action swiftly. The surveyors were either claiming that they have other pressing works to do, or demand money for land survey and other pending works, they charged.

Farmers from Kadamalai-Mayilai Unions said that there was undue delay in providing fresh electricity connections to them. Even after taking the tatkal route and having paid deposits, which were higher, the applicants said that there was undue delay from the Tangedco. The Collector sought an explanation from the officials and sought for action taken report within a fortnight.

Due to non-payment from the sugar mills, many sugarcane growers had huge debts. Hence, the government and the sugar mills have to come to their rescue, the farmers appealed and submitted a memorandum.

When the government wanted the farmers to make value addition to their crops, a group of farmers suggested distribution of coconut oil at ration shops. This would not only give a new meaning to coconut growers, but also motivate many small and progressive farmers to look for new business opportunities through their farm products.

The TN government should examine the possibilities of establishing a research station for corn products in the district and also distribute seeds to the farmers with necessary certification. In the long term, it would become a hub for corn, the farmers said.

