Farmers want more allocation for country chicken farms in Dindigul

Published - July 19, 2024 07:45 pm IST - Dindigul

The Hindu Bureau
Farmers taking part in the grievances redress meeting held at Dindigul Collectorate on Friday.

Farmers taking part in the grievances redress meeting held at Dindigul Collectorate on Friday. | Photo Credit: KARTHIKEYAN G

Allocation of meagre six units of country chicken farms with Government subsidy for Dindigul district was not adequate, complained a farmer at the monthly farmers’ grievances redress meeting held here on Friday.

Participating in the meeting, chaired by Personal Assistant (General) to the Collector, M. Kottaikumar, a farmer, Ramasamy, said that all the farmers who are interested in setting up a chicken farm should be given the Government subsidy.

Otherwise, the officials should resort to drawing of lots among the interested farmers to select the beneficiaries, he said.

The farmers also complained of invasion of wild animals in farm lands. Mr. Ramasamy complained that groundnut and maize crops were being destroyed by peacocks. Similarly, monkeys were damaging garlic crops in Kodaikanal which was leading to farmers incurring crop loss.

Wild boars were also destroying the crops. The farmers sought permission for killing these animals as has been done in Kerala.

Farmer Thangavel said that Indian Gaurs were invading farms in R. Kombai Pumgampadi areas. T

Another farmer Nallusamy, complained that stray dogs were biting poultry birds and goats. Officials should take steps to prevent the stray dog menace, he added.

Chelladurai, a farmer, said that though borewells had been sunk in the farms, electricity supply had not been given for several years.

Joint Director of Agriculture, Anusuya, Joint Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Gandhinathan, Personal Assistant (Agriculture) to the Collector, Ramaraj, Deputy Director, Horticulture, Gayathri, Water Resources Department, Exeuctive Engineer, Kumanan, were among those who were present.

