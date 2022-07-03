Farmers want Govt to revive defunct ginning facility at Pudur

A view of the ginning mill at Pudur in Thoothukudi district. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Karisal Bhoomi Farmers' Association want the State Government to revive the ginning facility at the Agriculture Regulated Market at Pudur in the district.

The ginning facility that was set up in 1994 had functioned and benefitted the farmers of Pudur region when it was functioning for two years.

The ginning facility with seven machineries were set up along with construction of cotton drying shed by Department of Agricultural Marketing and Agri Business.

However, the facility was not used for the last two decades.

Pudur, Vilathikulam and Ettaiyapuram region which have got black cotton soil has been cultivating illets, pulses, chilly and cotton.

Meanwhile, the Pudur Agricultural Cooperative Producers Society had set up ginning facility with five machineries.

"The farmers are being charged Rs. 5 for ginning each kg of cotton and due to increased patronage by farmers, it is benefitting even the cooperative society," said that the farmers association president, A. Varadarajan.

As huge quantity of cotton is being brought to the cooperative soceity for ginning this year, the farmers are facing inordinate delay in getting the cotton separated from the seed.

Mr. Varadarajan said that if the ginning facility of Department of AGricultural Marketting and AGri Business is also put to good use, it wold benefit the farmers in a big way.

The association has sought the intervention of Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, in making operational all the seven ginning machines at Pudur.

The huge building constructed for drying cotton will also benefit the farmers, he added.