Farmers want exclusive shandy for mangoes at Periyakulam

February 17, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - THENI

The district administration should take steps to establish an exclusive shandy for mangoes in Periyakulam, farmers placed this demand during the grievance redressal meeting held at the Collectorate here on Friday.

Theni Collector R. V. Shajeevana, who assumed office recently, chaired the meeting.

With the number of farmers growing mangoes in and around Periyakulam steadily increasing, they said that an ideal location would be welcome for them to sell the produce.

Some of the members pointed out a type of pest attack on the mangroves in the region and appealed to the Collector to arrange for an inspection of their crops by the experts from the Horticultural College and Research Institute immediately.

When there were queries on the availability of urea, fertiliser and DAP and among others, the Collector informed the farmers that there was adequate stocks in all private and cooperative outlets. The officials also said that the dealers have been instructed to display the stock position and the price clearly.

Farmers from Cumbum and Gudalur demanded a permanent direct purchase centre in these two locations so that the paddy harvested can be sold to the government directly. The Collector said that the feasibility would be examined.

The officials said that still 5,270 farmers in the district were yet to comply with the e-KYC (electronic - Know Your Customer), which is mandatory for getting the financial assistance of ₹6000 from the Prime Minister’s Kisan Relief Fund (KRF). Also, they said that 4,055 farmers who were qualified for the PM-KRF assistance were yet to link their Aadhaar cards with the bank accounts.

Special camps are being held in various locations across the district and they appealed to the farmers to get the mandatory compliance fulfilled at the earliest.

The farmers wanted solar lights in Vadakkumalai belt and also appealed to the Collector to direct the forest staff to help put out the forest fire in many parts on the Western ghats.

The PWD authorities were yet to evict encroachments in the main canals and the earlier it was done, it would help the farmers get free flow of water in the coming months.

Joint Director (Agriculture) K Senthil kumar, PA (Agriculture) to Collector P Dhanalakshmi and other officers participated in the meeting.