Farmers want action against corn buyer

THOOTHUKUDI

A group of 41 farmers from Melakaranthai village in the distict submitted a petition in the Collector’s Office seeking action against a buyer who allegedly cheated the corn farmers to the tune of ₹ 15 lakh after buying the produce from them.

The Melakaranthai farmers, led by president of Karisalbhoomi Vivasaayigal Sangam Varadharajan, said the growers, who would usually get the yield of 25 bags of corn per acre, could get only 5 or 6 bags of corn this year due to unseasonal rains in January last and the Fall Armyworm attack.

A buyer from Agarathupatti village near Thirumalapuram in Virudhunagar district, who purchased corn from the farmers for ₹ 1,550 per quintal in February with the promise of giving the money within a week, did not keep the promise even after three months.

“Three cheques for ₹ 4 lakh each given by the buyer bounced upon depositing in bank. When we met him in his house at Agarathupatti to get the money, he and his henchmen threatened us. Fearing for life, we left the place. When we filed complaint with Masarpatti police station in the district, the police refused to file a first information report and take action against the buyer. Hence, the Collector should take the steps to save the farmers who have already suffered hefty crop loss,” said Mr. Varadharajan.