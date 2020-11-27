Farmers want a new uzhavar sandhai

Theni

27 November 2020 18:32 IST

Urging the government to establish an ‘uzhavar sandhai’ in Gudalur, farmers said it would encourage more people to grow vegetables and local people will have access to fresh produce.

The district administration organised the monthly grievance redressal meeting online that was presided over by Collector M. Pallavi Baldev. Officials from Agriculture, Forest and other departments participated.

She said that she would examine the modalities and recommend to the government necessary approval for establishing the farmers’ shandy. Replying to a query on the availability of fertiliser, she said that the district had sufficient stocks in hand and any complaints of shortage or over pricing may be brought to the notice of the officials concerned. She assured prompt action against erring dealers.

Against the average annual rainfall of 829.80 mm, the district had received 631.45 mm till October. In the current month (Nov) till date, they had received 200.15 mm. Hence, with regard to water position, the district appeared to be safe and comfortable, she replied.

According to the data available with the Agriculture department, close to 36,000 hectares of crops including paddy, sugarcane, millets, cotton and others have been raised. The Collector insisted the farmers to take insurance cover for the crops immediately.

When some of the farmers complained about a pest attack on coconut farms and sought a solution, Ms. Pallavi Baldev said that steps would be taken to control the disease. She also gave an assurance to contain the fall armyworm, which had targeted maize crops. She appealed to the farmers to cooperate with the officials and follow their tips in a systematic manner.

District Forest Officer S. Gowtham, District Revenue Officer K. Ramesh, Joint Director (Agriculture) Alagu Nagendran, District Rural Development Agency Project Director P. Thilagavathi and among others participated in the meeting.