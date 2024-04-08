Farmers urged to use Beejamrit, a new method of seed treatment for higher yield

April 08, 2024 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - MADURAI

With a view to promoting usage of organic seed treatment method among farmers, the Department of Seed Certification and Organic Certification of the State government has urged them to use an organic method called Beejamrit.

K. Kannan, Seed Certification Officer, Madurai, told The Hindu that Beejamrit being a fermented organic solution loaded with plant-beneficial microbes, its application during seed treatment would yield high quality and healthy crops.

Seed treatment in any crop is a vital step. Since an elaborate process is involved in preparing organic solution, many farmers opt for the readymade inorganic chemicals. But the organic method, which is more beneficial and cheaper compared to the chemical solution, could be prepared at home using only dung and urine of the cow, he said.

“The beneficial microbes present in the organic solution will colonise roots and leaves of the germinating seeds and help in healthy growth of the plants”K. Kannan Seed Certification Officer

When chemical solution is used for seed treatment, it entails the risk of the fully-grown crop retaining chemical residue. But the organic method would help in protect the young roots from fungus and the beneficial microbes present in the organic solution would colonise the roots and leaves of the germinating seeds and help in healthy growth of the plants, Mr. Kannan said.

“Farmers can make the organic solution by following a simple method. A cloth bag must be filled with five kg of cow dung and 20 litre of water and the bag must be kept hanging for 12 hours. Alongside, 50-gram lime must be dissolved in one litre of water overnight. The following day, the hanging cow dung bundle should be squeezed in the water at least three times till the essence gets dissolved in the water. One kg of soil, fice litres of cow urine and the lime water should be added to it and mixed well before using for seed treatment,“ Mr. Kannan said.

Some precautionary measures must be followed. If the seeds are sown after one hour of treating them with this Beejamrit solution, the yield would be high, he said.