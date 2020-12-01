Farmers urged to take precautionary measures

Madurai

With heavy rains predicted to lash the southern districts in the next couple of days, the Agricultural department officials have issued an advisory for farmers urging them to take several precautionary measures.

A press release said that heavy rains are expected to lash southern districts on December 2, 3 and 4. So, farmers who have raised paddy under samba season must insure their crop. For farmers in Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Kanniyakumari, Madurai and Dindigul districts, who have raised paddy, banana, onion, chillies, tomato and ginger, December 15 is the last date to apply for crop insurance.

To protect the coconut trees from heavy winds, the farmers were asked to ensure that matured coconuts are removed from the trees. The farmers must also stop irrigating the coconuts trees at least four days before the predicted date of rainfall, said the release.

Farmers of paddy, pulses, millets, cotton, sugarcane and groundnut must ensure that there are arrangements present to drain the stagnant water from the farmlands.

The farmers were also urged to store their produce at the regulated markets to avoid any damage because of the rainfall.