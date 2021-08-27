Farmers urged to register names with VAOs to sell paddy in DPCs

Tirunelveli

27 August 2021 18:58 IST

This system will help in weeding out the brokers: Collector

Farmers, who have cultivated ‘kar’ paddy and planned to sell the harvested paddy in the government’s Direct Purchase Centre (DPCs), should register their names with the Village Administrative Officer (VAO) concerned immediately, District Collector V. Vishnu has said.

This system has been introduced to weed out the brokers who would buy the paddy from farmers at a lower price and sell it in the DPCs at the minimum support price announced by the government.

Advertising

Advertising

In a statement, Mr. Vishnu said ‘kar’ paddy cultivation had been taken up across the district this year as the dams had sufficient water and harvesting of the paddy was about to start within a week. Hence, the district administration had opened DPCs through the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation for buying the harvested paddy from farmers.

Farmers, who intend to sell paddy in the DPCs, should register their names with the VAO concerned. The farmers should produce copy of patta/chitta or document of the land while registering their names with address, area of paddy cultivation, survey number of the land and mobile phone number. If the farmer had taken the land on lease, the grower should submit copy of the lease agreement and those who had cultivated paddy on temple or mutt land should submit the receipt given by the temple or mutt Administrative Officer concerned.

“Since the farmers, who have registered their names with the VAOs alone will be allowed to sell their paddy in the DPCs, they should register immediately their names with their VAOs. The farmers, while bringing the paddy to the DPCs, should contact only the officers posted in the DPCs and need not seek the help of brokers, against whom action will be taken by the police,” Mr. Vishnu warned.

The Collector urged the farmers to contact Regional Manager at 94436 95551 or Quality Control Manager at 93456 35678 to register complaints, if any.