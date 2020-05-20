Farmers urged to make use of additional load scheme

20 May 2020 19:00 IST

MADURAI

With the State government announcing Tatkal new additional load scheme for farmers, Tangedco has urged consumers to make use of the scheme by registering themselves before June 30. The existing consumers who were willing to get additional load under the scheme should make a payment of ₹20,000 per HP and additional load up to 15 HP (including the sanctioned load). The farmers of Madurai, Dindigul, Theni, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram districts could approach the respective Executive Engineers/Operation and Maintenance in this regard.

