Farmers urged to install micro irrigation gadgets with subsidy to save water

District Collector V. Vishnu has urged small and the marginal farmers to install micro irrigation equipment in their fields with the subsidy being given by the Central Government as the district has received ₹10.68 crore as grant from the Union Government.

Addressing the farmers’ grievance redressal meet held remotely on Friday, Mr. Vishnu said the small and marginal farmers would get 100% subsidy for installing micro irrigation gadgets like dripper, sprinkler etc. while others would be given 75% grant for this purpose as it would save a lot of water while ensuring better yield. As the district had received ₹10.68 crore for installing micro irrigation equipment on 2,500 hectares during this fiscal, the farmers should make use of this opportunity to have better yield in sugarcane, coconut, oil palm, groundnut, grams, cotton etc. while saving a lot of water.

Farmers could approach the Offices of Assistant Directors of Agriculture in their taluks to get more details about the scheme and avail the subsidy by submitting Aadhaar card, adangal, computer chitta, map and the certificate given by the tahsildar concerned (in case of small and marginal farmers) online on www.tnhorticulture.tn.gov.in/horti/mimis or submit the documents with the Assistant Director of Agriculture concerned, Mr. Vishnu said.

The Collector informed that the farmers should pay the premium of ₹444 per acre to Agriculture Insurance Company of India before December 15 for insuring paddy for the insurance amount of ₹29,600 per acre. As per the agreement reached between Agriculture Insurance Company of India and the Government of India, this amount would be shared by both the parties. Farmers availing crop loan should insure the crop without fail, as mandated by the bank concerned.

The insurance premium may be paid in the Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies, nationalized commercial banks or common service centres by submitting the application along with copies of first page of the bank passbook, chitta / patta and the adangal issued by the village administrative officer concerned.

Mr. Vishnu said 9.74 tonnes of uncertified inferior quality seeds, worth about ₹35.52 lakh, had been seized by the officials during the raids conducted in the shops across the district and due action had been initiated against the sellers.

Though the district, having annual average rainfall of 814.80 mm, had received 570.84 mm rainfall till November 19 this year, it is 19% less than the average normal rainfall of 703.20 mm during the corresponding period. Hence, paddy had been cultivated on 6,340 hectare, grains on 330 hectare, grams on 1,048 hectare, cotton on 653 hectare, sugarcane on 29 hectare and oilseeds on 171 hectare, the Collector said.