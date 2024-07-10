Farmers urge MP to push for implementation of MSP Guarantee Act

Members of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha handed over a petition to Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan requesting him to raise their various demands including the implementation of Minimum Support Price (MSP) Guarantee Act in the Parliament.

Following the farmers’ protest in the outskirts of New Delhi in 2020-21 against the agrarian laws and for the implementation of MSP Guarantee Act, the Union government announced that it would withdraw the three agricultural laws and form a committee to make the MSP Guarantee Act.

As the government did not stick to its promise, Sanyukth Kisan Morcha along with Kisan Mazdoor Morcha demanding its implementation, conducted ‘Delhi Chalo Rally,’ in February, but even after that, the Union government has turned a deaf ear to the needs of the farmers, they said.

They demanded a guarantee to purchase agriculture crops at MSP from farmers throughout the country and that the price of crops should be fixed as per the Dr. Swaminathan Commission report.

“The land acquisition Act 2013 should be re-implemented in the entire country and the provisions of written consent of farmers before land acquisition and compensation of four times the collector rate should be implemented,” petition stated.

Their demands included withdrawal of India from World Trade Organisation (WTO) and banning of all free trade agreements.

“Under the Mahatma Gandhi Nation Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), 200 days of employment per year should be guaranteed and the wage should be increased and fixed at ₹700. The scheme should also be linked with agriculture,” the petition read.

Further, for unprecedented damages incurred to the crops due to factors like drought, heavy rainfall, rain damage, flood damage, natural calamity compensation, National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) criteria should be amended to scientifically prescribe compensation, the petition said.

The farmers’ representatives, who handed over their demands to Mr. Venkatesan, said, it was in the hands of opposition MPs to press the ruling party to amend necessary laws to fulfill the needs of the farmers of the nation. As part of their endeavour, farmers throughout the country handed over petitions to their respective MPs.