Farmers urge govt. to complete river-linking project expeditiously

June 22, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Frustrated over the delay of over 14 years in completion of Tamirabharani – Karumeniyar – Nambiyar River-linking Flood Carrier Channel Project that would take the surplus water of the Tamirabharani to the dry southern region of the district, the farmers have urged the State government to commission the project at the earliest.

Raising the issue at the grievance redress meeting held at the Collectorate on Thursday, the farmers said the people in Sattankulam and Udangudi areas were struggling for drinking water, but the flood carrier channel project had been dragging even after 14 years.

Collector K. Senthil Raj said around 90% of the work had been completed and the remaining work would be over before September-end. “Sattankulam will get the surplus water of the Tamirabharani during the forthcoming northeast monsoon,” Dr. Senthil Raj said.

ADVERTISEMENT

A group of farmers appealed to the Collector to take immediate steps to check adulteration of ‘pathaneer’ (neera) and jaggery and protect genuine palmyrah farmers. “Police should be stopped from torturing palmyrah climbers on suspicion of tapping toddy,” they said.

The Collector and Food Safety Department officials said due steps were being taken to check adulteration in ‘neera’ and jaggery. The Collector said the police would be instructed not to harass palmyrah climbers.

The farmers also appealed to the Collector to recommend to the government to allow the palmyrah climbers to tap toddy, as done in Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Telengana.

The Collector said the district administration would look into all the genuine complaints of the farmers from June to August so as to keep the district ready for farming operations during the northeast monsoon.

He assured the farmers that permission would be given for lifting silt from 11 dry Public Works Department waterbodies and 15 Rural Development Department tanks if the applicants used the silt only for agricultural purposes. “If they are found misusing this permission, it will be cancelled immediately,” he said.

Assuring the affected farmers of disbursement of crop loss insurance benefits for 2021 - 2022 within a couple of weeks, he said the district administration was taking steps to get compensation for the farmers who had lost plantain, papaya and moringa crops to the recent gale.

The Collector said moringa would be cultivated on over 700 hectares in Udangudi and Sattankulam areas. “We have submitted a project report on setting up a drumstick powder manufacturing unit in the region,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.