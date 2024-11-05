Farmers’ union stages protest

I

All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) staged a demonstration in Thoothukudi against the Tamil Nadu government’s decision to classify agricultural lands owned by farmers in Keela Vilathikulam, Kathalampatti as temple assets, as well as to repeal the temple pattas of the lands which were taken from farmers of Vilvamarathupatti.

The farmers in these villages had been farming thousands of acres of land in Vilathikulam revenue village of Thoothukudi for four generations. However, the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Trust is now attempting to convert around 553.29 acres of land in Keela Vilathikulam and Kathalmaptti into assets of the Meenakshi Sokkanathar temple in Vilathikulam. Efforts were under way to transfer 21.17 acres of land including houses, shops and agricultural lands into the temple’s name.

Already 123.57 acres of land belonging to 68 farmers at Vilvamarathupatti village had been transferred to the temple despite the farmers holding proper documents, said B. Puviraj, District Secretary, AIKS.

Mr. Puviraj said about 120 of these farmers were granted ryotwari patta for 553.29 acres of land in 1969 by then DMK government under the Inam abolition act. He said the primary objective of the demonstration was to revoke Tamil Nadu government’s decision to undertake these lands and to repeal the temple pattas of the lands taken from farmers of Vilvamarathupatti.

