Farmers understand crop pattern, thanks to training in modern techniques

October 28, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - VIRUDHUNAGAR

With the training imparted to the farmers by the officials from the Agriculture department on using new techniques like System Rice Intensification (SRI), pockets, which were unused for years, are now being put to productive purposes, said Collector V.P. Jeyaseelan on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters, he said that the training to use modern techniques has helped the farmers to understand the nuances in the crop pattern among others.

For instance, the farmers have sown the seeds through the SRI technique on about 23 acres of barren land in Manakesari near Srivilliputtur block.

In a twin advantage, the officials said that the land is put to use and also the farmers would be able to enhance their economic levels and the green cover is increasing slowly.

The SRI technique would be taken to other blocks in the district and interested farmers would be roped in for training, the Collector said.

He also visited the Rajapalayam Government Hospital, where additional buildings were coming up at ₹ 40 crore. The civil engineers explained the number of buildings which were under different stages of construction.

The Cotton Research Station in Srivilliputtur provided farm kits and tools to the cotton growers in the belt in the presence of the Collector. He was briefed about the prevailing issues in Srivilliputtur and the surrounding pockets.

The staff at the anganwadis on Madasami street and on Kumaran street explained the daily schedule in the centre to the Collector, who gave certain suggestions for improvement.

