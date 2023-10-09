Farmers’ try to lay siege to Ramanathapuram Collectorate seeking crop loss aid

October 09, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Ramanathapuram District Collectorate premises was stormed by scores of farmers’ from as many as 50 villages here on Monday.

Taken by surprise, the police personnel on duty were unable to stop them from entering the campus. After much persuasion, a few groups were sent inside to submit their petitions to the Collector.

Speaking to reporters, the farmers’ leaders and representatives from R S Mangalam, Tiruvadanai, Paramakudi, Kamudi and other taluks said that out of the 400 revenue villages in the district, 223 villages had received relief from the insurance for the crop loss, 45 villages were still being considered for compensation and for 97 villages there would not be any compensation.

Questioning the logic behind not giving any compensation by the government or the insurance companies, the farmers’ questioned the visits of the officials from Agriculture, Revenue and Public Works Department to their villages.

A few other villages from Kamudi taluk said that when they were seeking 100% compensation, the insurance firms have announced 5-10% as relief. “Where will we go for claiming the rest....” Ganapathi, a farmer asked. They have been agitating for the last one week after the insurance firms’ announcement, he added.

The farmers’ said that they would intensify their agitations and appealed to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to consider their demands to compensate without any partiality.

However, officials from the Agriculture department said that ₹303.04 crore has been sanctioned for Paramakudi (₹220.23 crore) and Ramanathapuram block (₹82.81 crore) and that they have been issuing credit notes to the farmers’ accounts individually. The process of ascertaining the loss was still underway and that the government would consider the demands without partiality, they added.