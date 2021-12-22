Farmers trained in cultivating high-yielding tubers

Farmers undergo training at Mekkarai near Shenkottai in Tenkasi district on Tuesday.

Farmers cultivating tuber crops in the district were trained by a team of scientists from Indian Council of Agricultural Research’s Central Tuber Crops Research Institute (CTCRI), Thiruvananthapuram, in augmenting their income by cultivating high-yielding varieties and value-addition of tuber crops.

The CTCRI, in association with the Department of Horticulture, organised the training programme for farmers on ‘Improved production technologies and value addition in tuber crops’ at Mekkarai near Shenkottai on Tuesday.

Experts from the CTCRI trained 120 farmers in augmenting their income by cultivating high-yielding varieties of tubers such as cassava, elephant foot yam, taro and Chinese potato and adopting new technologies.

R. Muthuraj, Principal Scientist, CTCRI, D. Jaganathan, T. Krishnakumar and P. Prakash, Senior Scientists, handled the sessions.

Dr. Muthuraj trained the farmers in cultivating improved varieties and adopting newer technologies and distributed ‘tapioca special’, a micronutrient formulation, for managing micronutrient deficiencies in tapioca. Value-added products such as snack, pasta, noodles etc., all prepared from cassava-based composite flour - were also explained to the farmers during the training session of Dr. Krishnakumar.

He emphasised the valorization of cassava by value addition through small scale entrepreneurship development.

Research – Extension - Farmers (REF) interface was coordinated by Dr. Jaganathan and Dr. Prakash for formulating strategies for strengthening tuber crops development in Tenkasi district. Training materials covering publications, technical leaflets and critical inputs were also distributed to all the participants of the training programme.

Jeyabharathi Malathi, Deputy Director of Horticulture, Tenkasi, who inaugurated the training programme, distributed ‘Sree Reksha’, a high-yielding cassava mosaic disease-resistant variety. Since farmers cultivating this variety with the high starch content of 28% and higher shelf life have harvested up to 45 tonnes per hectare, the variety has become the most-sought after variety.

Ms. Malathi urged the farmers to adopt improved technologies and go in for value addition which were important key factors for enhancing farm income per unit area.

Subsequently, the ICAR - CTCRI has established frontline demonstration-cum- seed villages on cassava and Chinese potato at various locations, including Mekkarai, Kanakapillaivalasai, Kuthapanjan and Rajangapuram of Tenkasi district. The demand for planting materials of these crops is met by established seed villages in these locations.