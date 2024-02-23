GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Farmers, trade unions stage demo to express solidarity with agitating agriculturists

February 23, 2024 07:20 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau
Members of all trade unions staging a dharna in Tirunelveli on Friday.

Members of all trade unions staging a dharna in Tirunelveli on Friday. | Photo Credit: A. SHAIKMOHIDEEN

Extending support to the farmers protesting in Delhi and condemning the killing of farmer Shubhkaran Singh, agriculturists from various parts of the district and the trade union activists staged a demonstration in Palayamkottai on Friday.

The protesters condemned the “brutal tear gas and spray bullet attacks” on the farmers protesting for minimum support price for the crops. The Union Government, which should guarantee on assured floor prices for their produce, should demit office if the administration could not do so. Besides creating a lot of hurdles to the farmers marching towards Delhi by planting nails across the roads, erecting barbed wire fences and putting concrete blocks, the police and para-military were being used to crush the agitation, the protesters alleged.

“Any move to suppress the agitation through coercive and offensive mode will be counterproductive and will lead to absolute breakdown of law and order ahead of the upcoming Parliamentary polls,” they said.

