Farmers told to stay indoors at night after tiger spotted in Kodaikanal

A tiger was spotted deep inside the reserve forest in Gundar check dam near the observatory in Kodaikanal upper hills.

A video, which was released on social media on Sunday, showed the tiger moving inside the forest. A senior official in the Forest Department told The Hindu that it was moving in the vicinity for the last two days. The CCTV footage also confirmed it as a tiger.

Forest officials appealed to farmers in the block to be cautious and not to venture outside at night. Some prevention measures would be ideal. The municipal authorities in Kodaikanal were instructed to be safe as lorry tankers went to Gundar for filling potable water for distribution to residents in parts of Kodaikanal.

There were also clips of leopard movement somewhere close to Marudanadhi reservoir near Pannaikadu area, which was about 20 km away from upper Kodaikanal. The lone leopard was moving in the area and pugmarks confirmed it.

About three days ago, two to three elephants were moving in the vicinity and now they were not to be spotted. Probably, they could have gone deep inside the forest and the Gundar reserve forest covered 1,680 hectares of land, the officials added.

