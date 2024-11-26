Farmers told to pay crop insurance premium before November 30

Since the deadline for registering rabi crops such as maize, pearl millet (cumbu), Pigeon Pea (Toor) and Cotton under Prime Minister’s Crop Insurance Scheme is November 30, farmers must avoid last minute rush and pay the premium at the earliest, said Collector V.P. Jeyaseelan.

In a statement, he said that the premium per acre for maize is ₹316, for ‘cumbu’ ₹160, for Pigeon Pea ₹228 and cotton ₹441. The crop insurance scheme was being implemented through State Bank of India General Insurance Company in Virudhunagar district. Along with insurance proposal, the farmers need to produce the registration form, ‘adangal’ and sowing reports issued by the Village Administrative Officer, photocopy of the first page of bank passbook and Aadhaar card to pay the premium at the Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies and Common Services Centres.

The farmers should get the receipt for the premium paid, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.