Farmers told to insure their horticulture crops

The Hindu Bureau Ramanathapuram
September 28, 2022 18:24 IST

Farmers who have cultivated horticultural crops like chilli, banana, coriander and onion, have been asked to insure their crops under Prime Minister Crop Insurance Scheme.

In a statement, Collector Johnny Tom Varghese has said that the horticultural crops of Rabi season can be insured through nationalised banks, primary agriculture cooperative societies and common service centres.

The farmers have to produce their insurance proposal along with land documents, copy of front page of their savings bank passbook and copy of Aadhaar card.

The premium for one acre of chilli is ₹ 1396.9. The crop would be insured for ₹ 27,939 an acre. The last date for paying premium is December 31.

The premium for banana an acre is ₹ 2026.7 (last date February 28, 2023); for coriander is ₹ 562.3 an acre (January 18, 2023) and for onion is ₹ 609.7 (January 31, 2023).

The Collector added that further details can be obtained from the Deputy Director (Horticulture), District Collectorate, Ramanathapuram or the offices of respective Block Assistant Director (Horticulture).

