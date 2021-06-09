Farmers to get ₹ 11,500-crore loan from Coop. banks for kuruvai crop: Periyasamy

MADURAI

Tamil Nadu Minister for Cooperation I. Periyasamy said on Wednesday that through the Primary Agricultural Cooperative Banks, farmers across the State would get farm loans to the tune of about ₹ 11,500 crore.

As per the directive of Chief minister M.K. Stalin, the cooperative societies had been instructed to enrol new members and also ensure that no genuine farmer was missed out. Already, water was released for the kuruvai crop in the respective regions from dams.

For instance, for the 45,000 acres of kuruvai crop in Madurai, Theni and Dindigul districts, water had been released from Periyar dam on June 1, Mr. Periyasamy said and added that in other districts, the authorities had taken steps in this direction.

The objective of the State government was to ensure that water for irrigation, money required for procuring seeds and fertilisers was available to them. With copious water in dams, the foodgrains production this season in Tamil Nadu should be high, he hoped.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran said that all the ration shops across the State had been instructed to display the prices of essential commodities. There shall not be any malpractice or irregularities. Public may share such information with the authorities concerned and action would be taken sternly.

The Minister said that farmers who had harvested the produce recently but had lost them in the rains, may complain to the Collectors concerned. He assured to examine the modalities for giving them compensation.

Commercial Taxes and Registration Minister P. Moorthy said that fertilisers would be kept available in all the PACBs.

Mr. Periyasamy told reporters that the second instalment of covid-19 relief fund of ₹ 2,000 would be given to all the 2.10 crore ration cardholders from June 15 through the PDS outlets. Along with this, the cardholders would also get a kit containing 14 essential commodities as per the CM's order.

To a specific query that many people, under the guise of farmers, had been benefited in the farm loan waiver, the Minister said that all the Cooperative Department officials from the rank of Deputy Registrar had been instructed to look into this.

The public may also share such details and action would be taken as per the laws. Similarly, to another query that the DMK had promised to waive gold loans less than five sovereigns through Cooperative Department, he said that the government would take a decision soon.

The Minister earlier conducted a review meeting where officials from Dindigul, Theni, Madurai, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga and Virudhunagar districts participated.

Registrar of Cooperative Societies L. Subramanian, Madurai Collector S. Aneesh Shekhar, Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan and others were present.

MLAs — G Thalapathi, Pudur M. Boominathan, Venkatesan, Tamilarasi Ravikumar, G. Asokan, K.S. Saravanakumar, S. Thangapandian, I.P. Sendhil Kumar, Kadar Basha Muthuramalingam, Murugesan, Mangudi, and A. Maharajan — and others participated.