Farmers to be permitted to lift alluvial soil from Vaigai dam, says Theni Collector

The long-pending demand to allow lifting of alluvial soil from the Vaigai reservoir has finally been given an approval.

Announcing at the farmers’ grievances redress meeting in Theni Collectorate on Friday, Collector R.V. Shajeevana said the government had given its approval. Very soon, funds would be made available and on a pilot basis, the operation to lift the soil from the reservoir would be carried out.

She said 170 tiny and small tanks in the district had been identified, from which farmers would be allowed to lift soil free of cost. The offices in the respective block/taluks had been instructed to issue necessary orders.

The Collector said two direct procurement centres would be opened at Vadugapatti and Genguvarpatti in the district, a long-pending demand of farmers.

Thanking the district administration, farmers said that the Tatkal applications with the Tangedco were pending for a long time and hoped the officials would expedite the applications.

Farmers’ association leader Anton Balasingam raised apprehensions over the movement of vehicles in the Mullaperiyar reservoir area in Tamil Nadu’s jurisdiction and wanted the State government to stop this. He said when the Kerala government did not oblige by permitting Tamil Nadu vehicles into its territory, the Theni district administration should respond in a similar manner. Ms. Shajeevana action would be taken and sought a written complaint from Mr Anton.

Rainfall in district

Against a normal annual rainfall of 829.80 mm, the district had received 654.43 mm till September 25, while the normal rainfall till September was 447.4 mm only. Thus, the district had a surplus rainfall of 207.03 mm, the officials said and added that however, for September, against a normal rainfall of 63.4 mm, the district had received only 13.91 mm till date with a deficit of 49.49 mm.

