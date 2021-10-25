Farmers threaten to block roads to Kerala

CUMBUM

25 October 2021

‘Some groups in that State are spreading rumours about safety of Periyar dam’

Farmers from five southern districts have threatened to block vehicles bound for Kerala from Tamil Nadu from November 1 condemning the nonchalant attitude of the Kerala government in not taking stern action against those who were spreading rumours about the safety of the MullaPeriyar reservoir in social media and other platforms.

Thefarmers, who gathered here to discuss the plan of action to stall the rumours floated by some group in Kerala, told reporters on Monday that the Tamil Nadu government should effectively counter the propaganda done in the neighbouring State.

Farmers federation coordinator Anwar Balasingam said, “When Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was the first to respond to the floods in Kerala and donate ₹1 crore to the government as a gesture, the neighbours have not given us due respect. The Mulla Periyar dam was stable and strong as per experts’ opinion. The apex court too has given its orders twice in this regard,” he recalled.

When such was the position of the reservoir, the group’s intention to spread rumours not only created panic, but also rift between the two States. Hence, the Tamil Nadu government should ensure that the security personnel deployed were from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the Kerala police should be withdrawn immediately.

The meeting wanted the Tamil Nadu government to take it up with the counterparts in Kerala immediately. The Theni Collector should be directed to visit the reservoir every month and ensure that things were safe in place from the Tamil Nadu side. The members also demanded detention of the suspects under the National Security Act.

In a bid to draw the attention of the governments, the farmers resolved to block vehicular traffic from all seven routes, including Marthandam, Shengottai, Kumuli, Bodimettu, Cumbum Mettu and Valaiyar Check Post, from November 1, the birthday of Tamil Nadu, Mr Anwar said.