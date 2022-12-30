Farmers’ thank CM for including sugarcane in Pongal gift hamper; want cattle feed prices to be lowered

December 30, 2022 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Thanking Chief Minister M. K. Stalin for including sugarcane in the Pongal gift hamper, farmers from various associations urged the government to procure the same directly from them here on Friday.

Speaking at the monthly farmers’ grievance redressal meet that was presided over by Collector V. Vishnu, the farmers said that the government’s decision to include sugarcane in the gift hamper was welcome and a significant decision. However, they appealed that it should be purchased directly from the sugarcane growers as it would benefit the farmers and avoid middlemen or other forms of contractors.

Representing the farmers, Abraham and Selvaganesh said that the price of cattle feed had increased manifold and that they found it difficult to procure and feed the milch animals. At the same time, they demanded the price of milk procurement to be hiked. Intervening, the Collector said that revising the price of procurement of milk was a decision to be taken by the government as it was a policy matter. With regard to the cattle feed price, he assured to look into them.

The farmers led by Perumpadayar charged that the forest department officials registered false cases against them and demanded the Collector to intervene into it. Farmers from Maanur region displayed the withered paddy crops and sought compensation from the government.

When some of the farmers wanted to know if the district would get a Banana Research Centre, Mr Vishnu said that a processing centre near Kalakkad was in the offing for bananas.

Pointing out that groundwater was fast depleting in many pockets in Kudankulam, the Collector assured to take steps. When farmers wanted the district administration to conduct the election for the Water Users’ Association, he sought a month’s time.

Opposing tooth and nail the proposal to establish a solar plant near Gangaikondan industrial estate by some private players, the farmers claimed that cultivable land and residential plots in the adjacent areas were also being inspected. The district administration should not encourage sale of fertile land for industrial purpose. “We have no problem against industrialisation, but cannot convert fertile lands in any manner,” the farmers said.