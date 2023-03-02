Farmers start rally from Kanniyakumari to New Delhi

March 02, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - KANNIYAKUMARI

Urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fulfil the promises he had made to farmers during the farmers’ agitation in Delhi, members of the Confederation of Tamil Nadu Farmers’ Associations began a rally from Kanniyakumari to New Delhi on Thursday.

After MDMK’s headquarters secretary Durai Vaiko flagged off the rally, the participants started their journey, christened ‘Farmers’ Rally for Justice’, from Gandhi Mandapam.

He said the Union government, which had given a range of promises in a bid to put an end to the farmers’ year-long fierce battle against the BJP-led Union Government’s amendments in Farmers’ Act, had backstabbed them by refusing to fulfil the promises.

“If Mr. Narendra Modi still believes that the agriculturists could be deceived and threatened by force, the farmers will prove him wrong very soon. If the Modi-led government refuses to fulfil the 10-point of charter of demands of the farmers, it will pay a hefty price for it in the near future,” Mr. Durai Vaiko said.

The MDMK leader said the Union Budget tabled in the Lok Sabha last month had sizably reduced fertilizer subsidy from ₹2.25 lakh crore in last year to ₹1.75 lakh crore.. As a result, the fertilizer prices had skyrocketed by 200% to 400%, which was why the Opposition demanded more allocation. Likewise, on the assurance on the Minimum Support Price, Mr. Modi had promised formation of a panel, but it remained only in paper.

Yet another point he raised was on the MGNREGA 100-day scheme. Due to poor allocation, the 100-day nomenclature had been reduced to 25 days as the allocation of ₹89,000 crore was meagre as against ₹2. 72 lakh crore last year, which was again contested by the Opposition MPs as lower allocation in Parliament, Mr Durai said and hoped the rally would give a wake up call to the Union government.

Led by P.R. Pandian, the rally will reach New Delhi on March 20 after visiting Kerala, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, Telengana, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Bihar and Rajasthan, with a plan to meet the Chief Ministers.