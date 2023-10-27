Farmers stage walkout at grievance meeting at Ramanathapuram; they demand the government to release claims for crop loss in an impartial manner

October 27, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

Demanding the government to immediately release the claim for crop loss from the private insurance firm, a section of the farmers from Tiruvadanai and R. S. Mangalam staged a walkout even as the grievances redress meeting commenced at the Collectorate here on Friday.

Presiding over the meeting, Ramanathapuram Collector B. Vishnu Chandran explained the measures taken by the officials and maintained that the government worked for the welfare of the public. He also said that the insurance firm has been told to reconsider and re-examine the claims from the farmers and appealed to the farmers to take their seats.

However, not in a mood to listen, the group of farmers led by Gavaskar, coordinator of the associations, said that they would not rest until justice was rendered to them. “After staging a series of agitations, the HDFC Ergo has come forward to consider giving compensation to 14 out of the 57 villages....We want our due claims settled for all the 57 villages,” he stressed.

The farmers shouted slogans in front of the Collector and other senior officials for a while and announced a walkout boycotting the meeting.

Later, speaking to media persons, the farmers’ coordinator said that they would intensify their stir by resorting to road blockade and even would boycott the Lok Sabha elections, if the government did not intervene. When the Tamil Nadu government had given all due relief to the loss following drought-like situation last year and Ramanathapuram district had received ₹134 crore, which was the highest in the State, the insurance firm’s announcement showed their arrogance, he charged.

Chilly growers

Tamizhaga Vaigai Paasana Vivasaya Sangam president M. S. K. Packianathan appealed to the Collector to consider the release of the relief amount to the 16,500 hectares of chilly growers, who lost their crops during the rain in 2020-21. Though the Union government had given its contribution of ₹6 crore, the farmers wanted to know the reasons why it had not been released in the eligible farmers bank accounts.