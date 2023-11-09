Farmers stage protest in Melur demanding release of water for single crop area

November 09, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - MADURAI

Thousands of farmers from in and around villages in Melur taluk staged a demonstration on Thursday at the office of the Water Resources Department (WRD) demanding the authorities to release water from Vaigai dam for irrigation of 1.05 lakh acres of single crop area.

The farmers, in large numbers from the interiors of Melur, came in vans, cars, two wheelers and assembled near Kakkan statue. They then took out a procession towards the WRD office and urged the authorities to fulfil their demands.

Leading the protest, president of Periyar Single Crop Area Farmers Association M. Murugan told mediapersons on the WRD office premises that the combined Periyar Credit had crossed 6,000 mcft, which was the minimum requirement for water release for the single crop area. Therefore, the officials should release water for single crop area, he added.

However, the authorities have proposed to release water from the dam from November 10 for double crop area of over 45,000 acres in Madurai and Dindigul districts. The water release should be extended to the single crop region, he reiterated.

The farmers raised slogans urging the authorities to release water as the region had received good rain. With no breakthrough in the issue, the farmers continued their protest at the office premises and later dispersed in the evening. The authorities told the farmers that their grievances would be forwarded to the higher officials and only they could decide on the water release.

Organic farmer and environmental activist Elango Kallanai who participated in the protest said that with better water management both the single crop and double crop areas could benefit. Farmers have the wisdom on to how to use the water, he said and added that there was a need for resurvey of the agricultural lands to protect them and also for better water management.

Meanwhile, hundreds of shops in over 60 villages, in and around Vellalur in Melur taluk downed shutters in support of the farmers. Many villages wore a deserted look as the farmers had come to Melur to join in the protest.

Adequate police personnel were deployed in the area.