Farmers stage protest for crop insurance benefits

THOOTHUKUDI: Demanding immediate disbursal of crop insurance benefits to the farmers who suffered crop loss during the last monsoon, agriculturists from various parts of the district staged a protest at the Collectorate on Thursday.

The protesting farmers said agriculturists, who faced huge crop loss in 2020 – 2021, were yet to get the insurance benefits even though they had paid the premium on time. Moreover, the insurance firm was refusing to give uniform insurance benefits to the farmers, who had lost their crops in the last monsoon, they complained.

As the agitation, led by R. Raghavan, Thoothukudi district president of Tamil Nadu Vivasaayigal Sangam, was going on, District Revenue Officer Kannapiraan assured the protestors that appropriate and immediate action would be taken. Accepting it, the agitators left the Collectorate premises.