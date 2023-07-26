Farmers stage protest against steep fall in price of coconuts

July 26, 2023 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST

Traders are stealthily importing coconut without its oil having been extracted in the guise of cattle fodder and are using the same to extract oil which is supplied to the oil and soap manufacturers, says association

Members of Ramanathapuram District Coconut Farmers’ Association staged a protest here on Wednesday, seeking the attention of the State and Central governments to the steep fall in the price of coconuts.

The protest was led by its district president M.A. Abdul Munaf in the presence of former president A. Chelladurai Abdullah. Association secretary N. Manimadhavan said that while the prices of all essential goods were sky-rocketing, he wondered why the price of coconut. “While the price of raw material, the coconut, has hit a new low, the prices of the end products such as hair oil and soaps have not come down,” he said.

The coconut which was being sold for ₹15 was now sold for ₹5. He attributed the fall in coconut price to the Centre reducing the procurement price of copra.

Besides, the association wanted the Centre to ban import of coconut in the guise of fodder for cattle. “Traders were stealthily importing coconut without its oil having been extracted in the guise of cattle fodder and were using the same to extract oil which is supplied to the oil and soap manufacturers,” Mr. Manimadhavan said.

Such import of cheap coconuts was hitting hard the coconut growers in Tamil Nadu who were burdened with increased production cost, he said.

The association sought the State and Central governments to procure coconut on the model of Cooperation Department in Kerala. The Centre should procure copra for ₹140 a kg throughout the year. An office of Coconut Development Board should be established in Tiruchi or Thanjavur to benefit the coconut growers of Tamil Nadu, he added.