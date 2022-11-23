Farmers stage protest against floating of tenders for temple lands

November 23, 2022 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - PALANI

Farmers and leaseholders on Wednesday laid a siege to the administrative office of Sri Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple in Palani in protest against floating of tenders for the agricultural lands of the temple.

They said that hundreds of acres of farm lands belonging to the temple at Pudhuchu, Ayyampulli, Balasamudram and nearby areas were taken on lease for the past many years. They said that despite paying paddy or cash as rent as per the lease agreements as well as complying with the rules, the temple administration has opted to float tenders.

“If tenders are called to maintain the lands, the prices would be higher which we would not be able to pay. It would only put our livelihood into question,” said the farmers.

According to sources, the income through leases is meagre and the current leaseholders were only relatives or descendants of those who were originally registered on the record of tenancy rights. To regulate those farmers who were subletting the lands and a few who are using the land even after expiry of the lease agreement, the temple administration chose to float tenders.

So, a notice was issued in this regard which sparked the agitation. Two farmers doused themselves with petrol and tried to self-immolate in protest against the stand of temple officials. Tension prevailed in the area for a while following this incident.

When contacted, Assistant Commissioner S. Lakshmi said that the tender process had been disrupted for the second time after July when the temple administration wanted to receive bids for 26.85 acres of land. She said that the tender process would be held next week.

“The leaseholders should show proof of having registered in the Record of Tenancy Rights which is necessary to stop the administration from putting up the lands for the tender process,” she added.

Meanwhile, K.P. Jagadeesh Kumar of Ayyampulli, one of the interested purchasers, said that it was unfair on the part of farmers to keep protesting against the administration. “Huge acres of lands are concentrated under single parties. The administration should help small farmers by conducting the tender process at the earliest,” he said.

As the protesters staged a sit-in protest at the office premises, Palani Adivaram police detained 23 people including women.

