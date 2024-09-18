Farmers stage demonstration in front of Collectorate seeking crop loss insurance benefits

Alleging disparity in disbursal of crop insurance benefits to farmers, who suffered huge crop loss in last mid-December downpour, members of Tamil Nadu Vivasaayigal Sangam staged a demonstration in front of the Thoothukudi Collectorate on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Led by K.P. Perumal, State treasurer of Tamil Nadu Vivasaayigal Sangam, the agriculturists from various parts of the district participated in the demonstration. The protesting farmers said the insurance firm refused to give ‘full compensation’ for the loss of green gram and black gram cultivated in Ottapidaaram, Eppothumvendraan, Pasuvanthanai, Vedanaththam, Kadaliyoor and Kovilpatti areas. The government should take steps for disbursal of ‘full compensation’ for the crop loss.

Moreover, the government should also direct the insurance firm to pay ‘full compensation’ for the loss of red chilli, onion and coriander besides ensuring the disbursal of compensation to the farmers, who were yet to get any compensation from the insurance firm even though they had paid the insurance premium.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The farmers believe that this issue had cropped up due to the poor survey methods adopted by the team comprising the revenue, agriculture and the insurance firm representatives. Hence, the government should set things right at the earliest to bail out the farmers from this spicy situation,” said Mr. Perumal.

Later, the protestors submitted a petition in the Collector’s Office.

Members of Thamiz Vivasaayigal Sangam, led by its president O.A. Narayanasamy, also staged a demonstration in front of the Collectorate to press for the same demand.

“The partial treatment given to farmers, who had suffered hefty crop loss, is completely unwarranted. While the farmers of a particular village have received due compensation, the agriculturists in the neighbouring village have been given lesser compensation even though they had suffered identical loss. This partial treatment is due to the survey by the insurance firm, which was not set right by the revenue, statistics and agriculture departments. Hence, the government should take immediate steps for disbursing the right compensation for crop loss,” said Mr. Narayanasamy after submitting the petition.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.