GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Farmers stage demonstration in front of Collectorate seeking crop loss insurance benefits

Published - September 18, 2024 08:06 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Vivasaayigal Sangam members staging a demonstration in front of Thoothukudi Collectorate on Wednesday.

Tamil Nadu Vivasaayigal Sangam members staging a demonstration in front of Thoothukudi Collectorate on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: RAJESH N

Alleging disparity in disbursal of crop insurance benefits to farmers, who suffered huge crop loss in last mid-December downpour, members of Tamil Nadu Vivasaayigal Sangam staged a demonstration in front of the Thoothukudi Collectorate on Wednesday.

 Led by K.P. Perumal, State treasurer of Tamil Nadu Vivasaayigal Sangam, the agriculturists from various parts of the district participated in the demonstration. The protesting farmers said the insurance firm refused to give ‘full compensation’ for the loss of green gram and black gram cultivated in Ottapidaaram, Eppothumvendraan, Pasuvanthanai, Vedanaththam, Kadaliyoor and Kovilpatti areas. The government should take steps for disbursal of ‘full compensation’ for the crop loss.

 Moreover, the government should also direct the insurance firm to pay ‘full compensation’ for the loss of red chilli, onion and coriander besides ensuring the disbursal of compensation to the farmers, who were yet to get any compensation from the insurance firm even though they had paid the insurance premium.

 “The farmers believe that this issue had cropped up due to the poor survey methods adopted by the team comprising the revenue, agriculture and the insurance firm representatives. Hence, the government should set things right at the earliest to bail out the farmers from this spicy situation,” said Mr. Perumal.

 Later, the protestors submitted a petition in the Collector’s Office.

 Members of Thamiz Vivasaayigal Sangam, led by its president O.A. Narayanasamy, also staged a demonstration in front of the Collectorate to press for the same demand.

 “The partial treatment given to farmers, who had suffered hefty crop loss, is completely unwarranted. While the farmers of a particular village have received due compensation, the agriculturists in the neighbouring village have been given lesser compensation even though they had suffered identical loss. This partial treatment is due to the survey by the insurance firm, which was not set right by the revenue, statistics and agriculture departments. Hence, the government should take immediate steps for disbursing the right compensation for crop loss,” said Mr. Narayanasamy after submitting the petition.

Published - September 18, 2024 08:06 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.