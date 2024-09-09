ADVERTISEMENT

Farmers stage demonstration demanding compensation for all flood-hit agriculturists

Published - September 09, 2024 08:52 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Demanding crop loss compensation to all flood-hit farmers of the district, agriculturists staged a demonstration in front of the Collectorate on Monday and submitted a petition to Collector K. Elambahavath.

 The farmers were led by Tamil Nadu Vivasaayigal Sangam leaders.

 In the petition submitted to the Collector, they said the entire farming in the district was washed away by the unprecedented torrential rain and floods on December 17 and 18 last year. Hence, all farmers of the district should be given crop loss compensation.

 Moreover, farmers who had insured their crops should be given insurance benefits, while the government should pay insurance premium for the cattle, they said.

 The farmers also opposed the move to acquire lands in Mela Karanthai, Keezha Karanthai, Vembur, all in Ettaiyapuram taluk, and Pattithevanpatti in Vilaathikulam taluk for SIPCOT Industrial Estate.

 Another group of farmers submitted a petition seeking the desilting of sluice 22 under Marudhur Keezhakkaal, which was hampering the flow of water to plantain cultivated on 1,500 acres in Alwarkarkulam, Kongaraayakurichi and Therkku Thozhappanpannai. “The sand accumulated in the sluice should be removed before the onset of northeast monsoon in October,” said the farmers.

 A group of Hindu Munnani activists submitted a petition seeking the naming of Thoothukudi airport after martyr Vanchinathan and a memorial at Maniyaachi with his statue.

