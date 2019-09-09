Farmers sought release of more water for banana crops

Thoothukudi

Korampallam tank ayacut farmers on Monday sought release of more water for irrigation of banana crops on Monday.

During the weekly grievance redressal meeting at the Collectorate, the farmers, led by A. Sundarapandi, sought release of more water so that it could reach the Korampallam tank.

They said that the water level at the Srivaikuntam anaicut should be raised to seven feet and 1100 cusecs released from the north channel.

The release of water until September 14 from various dams should be extended by another 20 days, they said. “The water, which has reached Sivathiapuram and Peikulam, should reach Koottampuli, Kulayankarisal and Athimarapatti before finally reaching Korampallam,” the farmers said in their petition.

Members of the Southern Region Differently-Abled Welfare Association sought the allotment of house site pattas and free houses for the differently abled. They said that living in rented houses caused financial stress for the members of the community.

Udayar, a resident of Karungulam, said that a number of ‘green houses’ sanctioned by the government in 2013-14 were not solar-powered.

He said that ₹30,000 out of ₹2.1 lakh for the houses was allocated for making solar power installations. “But, all houses are yet to get the solar power installations even after five years,” he said.

In another petition, he said that the wages were not provided under the MGNREGS as stipulated by the government, besides providing employment for fewer than 100 days as guaranteed under the scheme. “Currently, only ₹175 is being given as daily wages instead of ₹229 per day,” he alleged.

Members of the MDMK, led by district secretary R.S. Ramesh, demanded that the meeting of patient welfare committee at the Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital, led by the Collector, that had not been conducted for several months be conducted soon.