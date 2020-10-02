Farmers should oppose Farm Acts: DMK

Appealing to the farmers to oppose the Centre on the recent amendments made in the Farm Acts, which was hurriedly sent to the President and enacted as a Law, the DMK deputy general secretary I. Periasami said that the DMK would stand by the farmers.

Speaking at the gram sabha meeting organised by the DMK at Veerasikkampatti village in Athur Union here on Friday, he said that the State government had ignored the farmers’ interest and charged that they were interested only in their political future.

The Centre, which was more worried about the survival of select corporate houses, had pledged the interests of the farmers. The next step by the Centre was to lift the free power, which was now in vogue to the farmers, when the elections get over in Tamil Nadu, he claimed.

Ramanathapuram

In Anaiyur village, Kamudi taluk in the district, the DMK, led by Kadher Basha Muthuramalingam, Kamudi panchayat union chairman Tamilselvi, Anayur panchayat president Kavadi Murugan and among others participated at the gram sabha meeting. The speakers wanted the villagers to be aware of the Farm Acts enacted by the Centre and urged to pass resolutions against it.

However, when reporters approached the district authorities, they said that the government had cancelled the gram sabha meetings as a precautionary measure due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic. Hence, such meetings would be declared null and void, they added.