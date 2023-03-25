ADVERTISEMENT

Farmers’ should don the role of entrepreneurs in the market, says Agricultural College and Research Institute Dean

March 25, 2023 12:16 am | Updated 12:16 am IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Collector S. Aneesh Shekar has a look at the machines on display at the Agricultural College in Madurai on Friday. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

Effective value addition and marketing strategies would facilitate in enhanced value for agri-products in the markets, said Agricultural College and Research Institute (AC&RI) Dean Mahendran here on Friday.

Welcoming the delegates at the inauguration of the three-day seminar-cum-exhibition organised at the AC&RI campus, he said with new technology and knowledge, the farmers’ should focus on making use of them 100%. In today’s competitive world, effective strategies and value addition to the produce would give a higher price.

Like the high yield witnessed in the fields, the farmers’ should give special attention to finished goods. Marketing the commodities plays a key role and thus farmers’ should don the role of entrepreneurs in the market, he said.

Madurai District Collector S Aneesh Shekhar, who was the chief guest, said that to give protected water and food to the people, the farmers’ had the highest responsibility of protecting the soil. It is essential and only such preservation could give quality food and water.

The Collector appreciated the faculty members at the AC&RI for their innovations in the field of agriculture and dissemination through their research and developments. The students of the agricultural colleges should become entrepreneurs in agriculture and bring in laurels to the country.

Senior officials from the State Bank of India Harini and Ramprasath participated in the seminar. FICCI coordinator Sudarshan proposed a vote of thanks.

The three-day expo has aplenty of innovation and new products with value additions on commodities such as millet. The Collector presented awards to the top entrepreneurs in farm products on the occasion. The expo would be open till Sunday.

