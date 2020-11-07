Farmers should be vigilant in protecting tanks

Sivaganga

07 November 2020 20:55 IST

Based on the requirements of the farmers in the respective locations, the PWD engineers and the revenue officials have executed the renovation works under the Kudimaramathu scheme, said K. Satyagopal chairman and managing director of the Tamil Nadu Water Resources Conservation and Rivers Restoration Corporation here on Saturday.

Inspecting kudimaramathu works, accompanied by Collector J. Jayakanthan and other senior officials from the PWD and other departments, he said that the government had earmarked funds for renovation of the tanks. The engineers had offered their expertise. Thus, it was for the farmers in the respective regions to make use of it and preserve it.

The farmers had the responsibility to protect the tanks from being encroached and should be vigilant. The more water was conserved, it would help the farmers have the resource with which they can carry on farm activities through out the year, he suggested.

Expressing satisfaction over the works at the Saruganiaar tank, which had been renovated at a cost of ₹1.50 crore, Dr Satyagopal said that the bunds needed to be strengthened. By planting saplings, which give shade and palm trees can be ideal in the region. Both the tank and the trees would benefit.

The officials also inspected Melanettur tank near Illayankudi, where the renovation works had been executed at a cost of ₹85 lakh. The capacity of the tank is so huge that it runs to about 5.5 kms covering three villages with 2200 acres of cultivable land benefiting from it.

Commending the district administration for its effective coordination in completing the works ahead of the north-east monsoon, the CMD said that in all, 18 tanks had been renovated in the district at a cost of ₹13.70 crore. He also inspected the upcoming park at the Collectorate campus and discussed the sapling varieties to be planted in the park.

Special Chief Engineer (PWD) Gnanasekaran, Executive Engineers Venkatakrishnan, Malarvizhi and Karthikeyan and among other officials from revenue department participated in the inspection.