Farmers seek ‘uzhavar sandhai’ in Nilakottai

Appealing to the Tamil Nadu government to establish a ‘uzhavar sandhai’ in Nilakottai, the farmers said that it would benefit both the producers and end consumers to buy and sell the produce directly at a competitive price at the monthly grievance meeting held here on Friday.

Presiding over the meeting, Collector M.N. Poongodi said that the administration would explore the possibilities and after obtaining the approval from the government, it would be made known to the farmers soon.

When a farmer raised a query on the reported moves to acquire patta land for setting up a sanctuary for slender loris in Ayyalur in Dindigul district, the Collector clarified that it would come up on forest land.

With an unpredictable weather forecast, which were due to many factors, including global warming, a majority of the farmers had tough times in the smooth and successful harvest. Thus, they appealed to the Collector to consider getting them seeds, which were all-weather proof, and the same were released recently by the Prime Minister.

The farmers from Gujiliamparai wanted a check-dam to be constructed at a point near R. Kombai and the Collector said that they would inspect and examine the modalities.

When some of the farmers demanded a hike in subsidy as they claimed that most of them went by way of GST, the Collector said that she would write to the government. Immediately a farmer suggested waiver of the GST for the farmers.

Using drones for sowing/sprinkling of fertilizer, a live demonstration was organised at the meeting for the benefit of the farmers. The officials said that though some of the progressive farmers were aware and used drones, it was brought here to educate the majority of the ryots.

Joint Director of Agriculture Raja, Deputy Director of Horticulture Gayathri and other officials participated. The Collector stressed that the petitions received from the farmers were not only addressed on time, but the officials should also be present here and explain the situation to the petitioners. This announcement was welcomed by the farmers.

