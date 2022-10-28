Farmers seek shelter for paddy bags in Sivaganga district

Demanding the district administration to provide adequate and proper shelter for storing paddy bags, the farmers wanted action to be taken swiftly since the rainy season could damage the produce.

Speaking at the monthly farmers’ grievances redressal meeting held at the Collectorate, the farmers cited a number of instances where the produce had been affected by rain and had gone waste. As there were inadequate warehouses, the paddy bags got soaked in the rain and turned unfit for consumption, they pointed out.

District Collector P Madhusudan Reddy elaborated the measures taken by the official machinery and assured that storage would be taken care of well in advance. From the time of procurement at the Direct Procurement Centres, it would be stocked safely, he added.

The farmers wanted the Collector to intervene and expedite the applications pending for lifting alluvial soil from the PWD and panchayat tanks in the district. The Collector assured to look into it and get them cleared.

The Collector also appealed to the officers concerned to address the genuine grievances without delay during the meeting.

As for the removal of encroachment from waterbodies, the Collector said that it would be carried out by multiple departments and he urged the farmers to keep a close watch during the eviction drive. Proposals to build check dams would be taken up on war-footing.

He also explained the various welfare programmes announced by the government for the farmers and urged them to make use of the schemes with subsidies.

District Revenue Officer P. Manivannan, Joint Director in-charge (Agriculture) R Dhanapalan, RDOs K. Sugitha and S. Prabakaran, PA to Collector (Agriculture) Sharmila and JD (Cooperative) G. Jeenu and others participated.