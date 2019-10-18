Farmers seek right of way through forest land in Theni

A group of farmers from 10 hill villages in Varusanadu, raised the issue of a right of way through forest land at the farmers’ grievances day meet, here on Friday.

They complained that the Forest department had dug up the roads from Varusanadu to Valipparai and Murukkodai to Kamarajapuram, at several places, isolating over 5,000 people living in 10 hill hamlets from Varusanadu, where facilities like Government healthcare centre and schools are available.

There was a government bus service to Kamarajapuram village which has also been suspended due to the road being dug up, they complained.

The tar-topped road has been in existence since 1984 and is the only way for these people to reach Varusanadu.

However, recently, the road was transferred from the pnchayat union to the Rural Roads wing of the State Highways and is being relaid now.

“But as a small portion of the road passes through the forest area, the forest department has dug up the road, leading to stopping of road laying works as well,” said R. Namakodi from Thummagundu village.

“The total length of the road is 8 kms, but only a few metres of it passes through a Reserve Forest area. The width allotted is 8 metres. Farmers, school children and others are finding it difficult to reach Varusanadu, because of this.

The villagers organised a protest last month after which the Varusanadu ranger and Meghamalai Wildlife warden assured them of a solution. But nothing has changed so far,” he added.

Forest officials from the division said that the road was laid in the 80’s before the area was notified as a wildlife sanctuary and now that the road is being relaid through forest area, a proper procedure has to be followed.