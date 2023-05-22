 Farmers seek repeal of Tamil Nadu Land Consolidation (for Special Projects) Act 2023

May 22, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Farmers have urged the State Government to withdraw the Tamil Nadu Land Consolidation (for Special Projects) Act 2023, which was passed in the Assembly on the last day of its recently held Budget session.

Submitting a petition to Collector K.P. Karthikeyan on Monday, members of the Coordination Committee of Tamil Nadu Farmers’ Associations said the Act, which was passed in the Assembly ‘in a hasty manner without any discussion’ on the last day of the Budget session would enable corporate firms to acquire at will lands of farmers, water bodies, lands carrying water to irrigation tanks and ponds. Hence, it should be withdrawn without any delay.

The Act also robbed off the local bodies of its statutory powers, they added.

“Besides burying the wellbeing of farmers and the core strength of Panchayat Raj, this heinous Act is also capable of neutralising the Cauvery Delta Agriculture Zone Protection Act. However, this wicked Act has been introduced in the Assembly without any prior intimation, passed without any debate or without getting the view of the agriculturists. This Act, which will wipe out food production of Tamil Nadu, will smother the water bodies of the State. Hence, the passing of this Act without any healthy debate is nothing but a mockery of democracy. Hence, this Act should be withdrawn,” said D. Abraham, Tirunel the veli district president of the committee.

‘Release education fee’

Representatives of the Tirunelveli District Private Schools’ Association submitted a petition seeking early release of the education fee by the government for the academic year 2021 – 2022 for admissions given under the Right to Education Act.

The petitioners said they, who had given admissions to the students in their schools under the Right to Education Act had not been given the fee, usually given by the government on behalf of these students. Despite several representations submitted with the Offices of Chief Educational Officer and the District Educational Officer, there was no sign of releasing the fee.

Hence, the Collector should instruct the CEO and the DEO to release the amount to the schools, the petitioners said.

Members of Manithaneya Makkal Katchi submitted a petition seeking compensation to the family of a boy, who drowned in a well at Karim Nagar near Melapalayam recently. The petitioners said that A. Mohammed Afzar, 14, of Karim Nagar, while jumping into the well along with his friends on May 14 drowned. Since his father Ahmed Hassan worked as a labourer in a bag-making shop, the Collector should recommend to the government to release compensation to the boy’s below poverty line family, they said.