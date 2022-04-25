Farmers seek removal of encroachments from Kadambakulam, Authoorkulam surplus channel

April 25, 2022 18:28 IST

Seeking the removal of encroachments in the surplus channel of Kadambakulam and Authoorkulam, a group of farmers submitted a petition to Collector K. Senthil Raj during the weekly grievance redressal meeting held at the Collectorate on Monday.

The petitioners said the 17-km-long surplus channel had been encroached upon by individuals at several places, leaving the public, particularly farmers, in an incompatible situation whenever surplus water was discharged from the sprawling water bodies. Hence, the Collector should instruct the Public Works Department to remove the illegal structures in an impartial manner by initiating a drive before the onset of the northeast monsoon this year.

Tamil Nadu Vivasaayigal Sangam members led by Thoothukudi district secretary P. Bhuviraj submitted a petition seeking disbursal of insurance benefits to farmers who lost their black gram and maize crops during 2020 – 2021. They had paid the premium for their crops. Moreover, the farmers, who were waiting indefinitely to receive the insurance benefits for chilli and green gram crops they had lost, should also be covered at the earliest.

Villagers from Saaminaththam, Naduvaikurichi and Rajavinkovil, all situated around the closed down Sterlite Copper unit, submitted separate petitions seeking early reopening of the unit.

They said their villages, which were getting assistance from Sterlite Copper for planting trees, restoring irrigation channels, digging ponds, distributing drinking water, marriage assistance, scholarships for students etc., had been denied of the aid after the company was closed down. Hence, considering the development of the villages and its residents, the Tamil Nadu Government should grant permission for its reopening.

Congress functionary Machendran submitted a petition seeking formation of a new taluk with Pudukottai as its headquarters as the existing Thoothukudi taluk was vast with a Corporation with 60 wards and 20 village panchayats. Hence, there was inordinate delay in getting certificates being issued by the Department of Revenue.