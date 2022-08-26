Farmers seek relief for elephant attacks

DINDIGUL

Wild elephants caused injury to seven persons in the agricultural patta lands at Ayakudi and Kanakkanpatti in the last one month and damaged the crops. The State government must give compensation to the injured and for the damaged crops, said M. Ramasamy, district secretary, District Farmers’ Union, during the farmers’ grievance meeting here on Friday.

Collector S. Visakan, who presided, said that necessary action would be taken by the Forest Department.

V.S.Veerappan, a farmer from Gujiliamparai Taluk, said that though several petitions had been given to the authorities concerned to revive the water tanks in Palayam town panchayat, nothing had been done. “Out of seven tanks in our panchayat, Chinnakulam is in the most pathetic condition. We urge the panchayat officials to take up a land survey, remove encroachments and desilt tanks,” he said.

“It took about four years for Town Panchayat, Panchayat Union and Public Works Department officials to decide on who should revive the tank. Farmers have become a scapegoat to their blame game,” he added.

He registered his opposition to the Electricity Amendment Bill 2022 that would make farmers to incur loss and burden the consumers.

Farmer Dhanushkodi of Aalambadi in Gujiliamparai block said that a private cement factory was digging deep borewells in their village to draw water to their factory in Karikkali in Vedasandur.

“It affects the groundwater table. It leads to deterioration of soil fertility also,” he said. A private party was engaged in limestone mining in the village in violation of National Green Tribunal rules.

Sakthivel from Periyampatti in Palani Taluk said that electric poles and shutters of tanks were damaged and demanded steps to straighten them.

“Around 200 maize growers of Thoppampatti Panchayat Union are yet to receive ₹30 lakh under the Prime Minister's Crop Insurance Scheme for the damages incurred in 2016-17,” said N. Perumal, district president, All India Kisan Sabha. The officials concerned promised to look into the issue at the earliest.

District Revenue Officer V. Latha and Joint Director (agriculture) Vijayarani were present.