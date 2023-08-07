Farmers seek release of water in Vadakaal, Thenkaal of Srivaikundam to save standing plantain crop

August 07, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Seeking release of water in Vadkaal and Thenkaal irrigation channels of Srivaikundam to save the standing plantain crop, a group of farmers staged a demonstration in front of the Collectorate and submitted a petition to Collector K. Senthil Raj in Thoothukudi on Monday.

The demonstration of the farmers affiliated to the Confederation of Srivaikundam Vadakaal and Thenkaal Irrigation Associations was led by P. Bhuviraj, district secretary of Tamil Nadu Vivasaayigal Sangam.

They said a senior official of PWD’s Tamirabharani Basin recently announced that water would be released in the Tamirabharani only for drinking purpose and there was no possibility of discharging water for irrigation considering the precarious storage level in Papanasam and Manimuthar Dams.

“However, an Executive Engineer and the Assistant Executive Engineer of PWD, who misused their powers, have released water for irrigation to a particular area from Marudhur check dam. Hence, they should be placed under suspension and disciplinary action taken against them following a thorough inquiry by senior officials of the PWD,” the protesters said.

Further, water in Srivaikundam check dam should be stored up to seven feet and released up to tail-end areas of Vadakaal and Thenkaal irrigation channels to save the standing plantain on several hundreds of acres.

Led by O.A. Narayanasamy, president of Tamil Vivasaayigal Sangam, villagers submitted a petition seeking immediate closure of a stone quarry situated at Akhilandapuram near Kayathar in the midst of ranches.

The petitioners said the stone being mined from the quarry situated in Akhilandapuram had almost wiped out agricultural operations in farms situated around this quarry. Hence, the Collector should save the farmers by closing down the stone quarry.

A group of residents from Puthumanai village near Mela Kaanam close to Tiruchendur submitted a petition protesting the Forest Department’s move to acquire the land on which they built their houses 66 years ago. They said the land at Puthumanai was given to them by the Department of Forest on November 21, 1957 and they had built their houses.

“However, the Department of Forest pasted an announcement on the doors of our houses on August 3 saying that they had illegally encroached upon the forest land. Hence, the Collector should ensure that the villagers are not evicted from their houses,” they said.

Another group of villagers from Keezha Madhavankurichi near Tiruchendur submitted a petition seeking free house sites. They said the orders for free house sites given to 50 beneficiaries from Keezha Madhavankurichi had been cancelled and acquired for the second space port coming up at Kulasekarapattinam. Hence, the Collector should give them free house sites in another area, they appealed.

A group of villagers from Pallaakulam near Vilaathikulam submitted a petition seeking the upgrading of the panchayat union primary school in their hamlet into a middle school.