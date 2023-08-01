Farmers seek release of water in Kodagan Channel to save plantain

August 01, 2023 12:00 am | Updated 12:00 am IST - TIRUNELVEL

A group of farmers submitted petition to District Revenue Officer (Land Accqusition) M. Suganya seeking release of water in Kodagan Channel to save banana cultivated on 70 acres in Narasinganallur area

The petitioner farmers said plantain had been cultivated on over 70 acres in Narasinganallur and nearby villages in Tirunelveli Taluk. The water from the Tamirabharani River would reach the ranches of Narasinganallur, Suththamalli, Karunkaadu and Aththimedu via Kodagan Channel.

Since the water now being released in the Kodagan Channel had reached only Kallur, the farms with plantain crops in Narasinganallur, Suththamalli, Karunkaadu and Aththimedu were craving for water. Hence, the Collector should instruct the officials to release water to save to the wilting banana on 70 acres, they said.

In their petition, the inland fishermen said the newly built hotel by Tamil Nadu State Apex Fisheries Cooperative Federation Limited exclusively for selling fishes and dishes prepared with fishes near Pettai police station had been given to individuals who were no way connected to fishing or fish trade. Hence, the facility should be given to fishermen or fish traders as this value-addition venture would augment their income.

Similarly, the fish market at Suththamalli should also be given to the inland fishermen for selling their catches.

“Since the fishermen are selling the fishes from their road-side shops, the facility created by the government exclusively for selling fishes will be of great help to them,” said P. Murugesan, one of the petitioners.

Assistant Director of Fisheries G.A. Bushra Shabhnam said the eatery near the Pettai police station, which had been given on monthly rent of ₹15,000 to members of fishermen cooperative society, was not functioning due to mismanagement.

“We had not given it to any individual but to the members of the fishermen cooperative society. We are prepared to give this defunct eatery and the fish market at Suththamalli as well to the inland fishermen cooperative society and not to the individuals as being demanded by Mr. Murugesan,” Ms. Bushra Shabhnam said.

Seeking action against an armed gang that unleashed terror in Kokkirakulam area on Saturday night by threatening the public, a group of people submitted petition. They said the armed gang pelted stones on the houses and the shops in Kokkirakulam and damaged the shops with their machetes.

“We’ve submitted the CCTV footages to the police. Hence, due action should be taken against the members of the armed gang,” they said.

Physically challenged youth Subhash of Thiruththu near here submitted a petition seeking retrofitted bike.

