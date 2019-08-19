Farmers seek release of water for irrigation

Thoothukudi

As water in Papanasam dam has reached around 108 feet, a number of organisations sought the release of water for irrigation on Monday.

During the weekly grievance redressal meeting at the Collectorate, members of Srivaikuntam anaicut Vadakal Thenkal irrigation farmers said that banana and betel leaf plantations are withering due to lack of water. As borewells were used for irrigation over the past six months, sea water intrusion had worsened. Further, cattle also did not have adequate water, they said.

Members from the Congress and the AMMK also put forth the demand.

Addressing reporters, Collector Sandeep Nanduri said that a proposal to release 1,500 cusecs of water had been sent to the government. A favourable order is expected by the end of the week, he added.

Responding to queries regarding whether kudimaramathu projects had been completed before the release of water, he said that most tanks on the tail-end were chosen for the kudimaramathu work. Only eight tanks had been chosen under the Tamirabarani division, while the other tanks came under the Vaippar and Korampallam divisions, he added.

‘Illegal quarrying’

K. Sankaran, district secretary of the CITU, said that under the pretext of desilting the kanmoi in Thuppaspatti of Keelarasadi in Ottapidaram panchayat union, illegal quarrying was taking place. The bed has been sunk to 25 feet below the original elevation. As the bunds were also damaged for operating diggers, it would no longer be able to hold the water and may result in flooding of the village, he said.

‘Clean Buckle canal’

V. Senthil Kumar of Naam Tamilar Katchi demanded cleaning of the Buckle canal, which is clogged with plastics. This had turned into a breeding ground for diseases and been spreading a foul smell, he added.

‘Remove industry’

Members of Thoothukudi District Hindu Fishers Federation said that a private industry claims to be in possession of a piece of land located within 200 metres from the sea in Vembar.

“Seventy-five houses of fisherfolks located within 200 metres were cleared, but the industry is allowed to function. The government should take possession of the land and allow fishers to use it,” they said.

Action sought

R. Diletta, a resident of Amali Nagar in Tiruchendur, sought action against a loan shark in the village who drove her family out of the house. The fish-seller had borrowed ₹ 2.9 lakh from the lender in 2016 at 5% interest. After paying back the money in instalments of ₹ 14,500 per month until November, 2017, the financial condition of her family was in a bad shape since, she said.

As she was not able to service the loan, the loan shark along with goons had locked the family out of their house in Manappad. Due to this, the children had not been able to go to school, and she had to move to Amali Nagar. Even after a petition had been submitted to the Superintendent of Police in 2018, the Kulasekarapattinam police had not taken any action, she added.