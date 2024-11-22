 />

November 22, 2024e-Paper

Farmers seek release of water for irrigation from Kodumudiyar dam in Tirunelveli

Published - November 22, 2024 06:26 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau
Farmers raising their queries at the grievances redress meeting held in Tirunelveli on Friday.

Farmers raising their queries at the grievances redress meeting held in Tirunelveli on Friday. | Photo Credit: SHAIKMOHIDEEN A

Demanding the district administration to release water from the Kodumudiyar reservoir for irrigation, farmers on Friday said that the storage level was 38 feet and there was need to irrigate dry lands in the region.

Tirunelveli District Collector K. P. Karthikeyan presided over the monthly farmers grievances redress meeting held at the Collectorate.

The farmers said that following rain in the western ghats, the reservoirs in the district had been receiving copious inflow. The farmers wanted an assurance from the administration regarding water for irrigation which alone, they said could help them to get into the act swiftly for pisanam crop.

The Collector said that the modalities had to be examined and government order was mandatory for release of water from the dam. However, TN Vivasayigal Sangam State vice president Perumpadayar insisted on the administration to help them and give assurance at the earliest.

The Collector said that out of 32 direct purchase centres (DPCs), 26 DPCs were functioning and had purchased 5,989 metric tonnes of paddy from the farmers during the kar crop season.

The Collector appealed to the farmers from Ambasamudram block to follow the guidelines given by the officials from the Agriculture department. When some farmers demanded compensation for the loss of the crops which were submerged in the recent rains, the officials said that the farmers had not listened to their advise and sowed the seeds at the wrong time, which had resulted in loss.

A farmer Marimuthu said that some officials insisted on recommending select brands to them when they asked for subsidies for farm equipment.

Farmers led by Sorimuthu claimed that DAP urea was not available in many outlets and urged the Collector to intervene immediately. Another farmer Abraham wanted the highways authorities to widen the road from Ramayanpatti to Sankarankoil stretch which passed through the Rani Mangammal Salai. By widening the stretch, not only the congestion could be addressed, but accidents may also be prevented to a great extent.

District Forest Officer R. Murugan, KMTR Deputy Director Illayaraja, District Revenue Officer Suganya, Cheranmahadevi Sub-Collector Arpeet Jain, JD (Agriculture) Krishnakumar and other officials participated.

Published - November 22, 2024 06:26 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.