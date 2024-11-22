Farmers seek release of water for irrigation from Kodumudiyar dam in Tirunelveli

Demanding the district administration to release water from the Kodumudiyar reservoir for irrigation, farmers on Friday said that the storage level was 38 feet and there was need to irrigate dry lands in the region.

Tirunelveli District Collector K. P. Karthikeyan presided over the monthly farmers grievances redress meeting held at the Collectorate.

The farmers said that following rain in the western ghats, the reservoirs in the district had been receiving copious inflow. The farmers wanted an assurance from the administration regarding water for irrigation which alone, they said could help them to get into the act swiftly for pisanam crop.

The Collector said that the modalities had to be examined and government order was mandatory for release of water from the dam. However, TN Vivasayigal Sangam State vice president Perumpadayar insisted on the administration to help them and give assurance at the earliest.

The Collector said that out of 32 direct purchase centres (DPCs), 26 DPCs were functioning and had purchased 5,989 metric tonnes of paddy from the farmers during the kar crop season.

The Collector appealed to the farmers from Ambasamudram block to follow the guidelines given by the officials from the Agriculture department. When some farmers demanded compensation for the loss of the crops which were submerged in the recent rains, the officials said that the farmers had not listened to their advise and sowed the seeds at the wrong time, which had resulted in loss.

A farmer Marimuthu said that some officials insisted on recommending select brands to them when they asked for subsidies for farm equipment.

Farmers led by Sorimuthu claimed that DAP urea was not available in many outlets and urged the Collector to intervene immediately. Another farmer Abraham wanted the highways authorities to widen the road from Ramayanpatti to Sankarankoil stretch which passed through the Rani Mangammal Salai. By widening the stretch, not only the congestion could be addressed, but accidents may also be prevented to a great extent.

District Forest Officer R. Murugan, KMTR Deputy Director Illayaraja, District Revenue Officer Suganya, Cheranmahadevi Sub-Collector Arpeet Jain, JD (Agriculture) Krishnakumar and other officials participated.