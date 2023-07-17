Farmers seek release of more water from Papanasam dam to save standing banana crop

July 17, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Even as storage level in the Papanasam dam has fallen to 71 feet against its maximum storage level of 143 feet and the Manimuthar dam, the largest reservoir of southern Tamil Nadu, now has water level for 44 feet against its maximum storage level of 118 feet, farmers have submitted a petition to Collector K. Senthil Raj to ensure the release of more water from the dams to save the standing plantain on 10,000 acres.

Submitting the petition to the Collector on Monday, the farmers said plantain had been raised on over 10,000 acres in Paeikulam, Kulaiyankarisal, Pottalkulam, Arumugamangalam and Korkai, all under Srivaikundam North Channel with the hope that the southwest monsoon would be active to bail them out. However, the monsoon that started only in July on a delayed note has now lifted the storage level to 71 feet in Papanasam dam.

Hence, 1,000 cusecs of water should be released from Papanasam dam to save the standing banana crop and the cattle as well, the petitioner farmers said.

Take action

The Tamil Nadu Vivasaayigal Sangam members, led by its district treasurer S. Nambirajan, submitted a petition seeking stringent action against the 1,000-odd lorries taking groundwater for commercial purposes every day from the places around Thoothukudi, Srivaikundam and Eral taluks.

They said over 1,000 lorries are taking groundwater from the wells in Moolakkarai, Petmanagaram, Adaikkalaapuram, Vaazhavallaan, Thiruppanichettikulam, Kattaalankulam, Servaikaaranmadam and Koottaampuli everyday for selling the water to their customers, mostly hotels, restaurants, ice factories and other manufacturing units located in and around Thoothukudi.

The exploitation of groundwater has almost wiped out farming operations in these areas as the farmers are struggling to save their standing crops with the water being drawn from deep borewells.

‘Disburse benefits’

Members of Karisal Bhoomi Vivasaayigal Sangam, led by its president A. Varadharajan, submitted a petition for early disbursal of insurance benefits for crop loss. They said insurance benefits for the maize growers for the year 2021 – 2022 were given only last week. However, farmers of a few revenue villages, including Vavvaalthoththi and Nagalaapuram, have been left out.

Hence, crop insurance benefit to these farmers should also be disbursed without further delay, they said.

‘Waive loans’

A group of women from Ilambhuvanam near Ettaiyapuram submitted a petition seeking waiver of loans they had availed from the cooperative society. They said the government had waived the loan availed by women self-help groups. However, they were not given the loan waiver even though all the members of their self-help group were from below poverty line families.

Besides waiving the existing loans, the district administration should take steps for giving them fresh loans, they said.